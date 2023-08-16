Amarillo Wins Second Game of Series

August 16, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Midland, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles hit five home runs and defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 17-6 on Wednesday night. The loss was the sixth straight for the Travs. All five Sod Poodle homers came in the opening five innings including three in the fifth inning alone. Neyfy Castillo whacked two homers and two doubles while driving in five Amarillo runs. Alberto Rodriguez and Josh Morgan homered in the loss for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo took advantage of an error in the second inning to put up a four-run inning and jump to a five-run advantage.

* Ivan Melendez, Castillo and Tim Tawa all went deep in the fifth inning as Amarillo built a seven-run lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Spencer Packard: 2-4, BB, run, RBI

* 3B Josh Morgan: 2-4, run, 2B, HR, RBI

News and Notes

* Spencer Packard extended his hitting streak to 17, the longest in the Texas League this season.

* The 17 runs were the most allowed by the Travs this season.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.