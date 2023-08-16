Saggese Homers, But Surge Take 5-1 Win

Wichita, KS - 2B Thomas Saggese slugged his 20th home run of the season, and fifth as a Cardinal, but the Wichita Wind Surge (21-20, 49-60) topped the Springfield Cardinals (20-21, 54-56), 5-1, on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Decisions:

W - RHP Travis Adams (3-8)

L - RHP Connor Lunn (4-6)

Notables:

2B Thomas Saggese tacked on a ninth game to his hitting streak with his solo home run in the 7th... Saggese leads all of Double-A with 87 RBIs, 133 hits and 225 total bases... RHP Connor Lunn retired his final 10 batters in a row to close his 6.0 innings... Wichita RHP Travis Adams no-hit the Cardinals through his first 6.0 innings before Saggese's blast led off the 7th.

On Deck:

-Thursday, August 17, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Brandon Komar @ WCH LHP Aaron Rozek

-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm

