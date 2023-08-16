Saggese Homers, But Surge Take 5-1 Win
August 16, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Wichita, KS - 2B Thomas Saggese slugged his 20th home run of the season, and fifth as a Cardinal, but the Wichita Wind Surge (21-20, 49-60) topped the Springfield Cardinals (20-21, 54-56), 5-1, on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium.
Decisions:
W - RHP Travis Adams (3-8)
L - RHP Connor Lunn (4-6)
Notables:
2B Thomas Saggese tacked on a ninth game to his hitting streak with his solo home run in the 7th... Saggese leads all of Double-A with 87 RBIs, 133 hits and 225 total bases... RHP Connor Lunn retired his final 10 batters in a row to close his 6.0 innings... Wichita RHP Travis Adams no-hit the Cardinals through his first 6.0 innings before Saggese's blast led off the 7th.
On Deck:
-Thursday, August 17, 7:05pm - SPR RHP Brandon Komar @ WCH LHP Aaron Rozek
-Broadcast live on 106.7 The River and SpringfieldCardinals.com; Coyotes Sports Cafe of Springfield Pregame Show at 6:50pm
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 16, 2023
- Champlain Leads Way for Naturals - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drillers Take Second Straight from RoughRiders - Tulsa Drillers
- Riders Stranded by Tulsa - Frisco RoughRiders
- Amarillo Wins Second Game of Series - Arkansas Travelers
- Saggese Homers, But Surge Take 5-1 Win - Springfield Cardinals
- Reyes Homers and Drives in Two as Missions Fall to Midland - San Antonio Missions
- Adams Pitches Gem, Surge Cruise to Fourth Straight Win - Wichita Wind Surge
- 2024 Schedule Announced for 20th Year of Cardinals Baseball - Springfield Cardinals
- Vaz Homer, Wallace Clutch Hit Give NWA 5-3 Win Tuesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Saggese Homers, But Surge Take 5-1 Win
- 2024 Schedule Announced for 20th Year of Cardinals Baseball
- Wind Surge Power in Front Early, Hang on Late for 5-2 Win
- Komar Tosses Shutout, Cardinals Split Doubleheader with San Antonio
- Missions Out-Rally Cashew Chickens on Thursday Night