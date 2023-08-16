Drillers Take Second Straight from RoughRiders

Frisco, TX - For just the third time in the second half of the season, the Tulsa Drillers have a winning streak. The Drillers broke a tie game Wednesday night with three late runs and posted a 5-2 win in Frisco. The Drillers have won the first two games in their series with the RoughRiders.

It is the third time in the half that the Drillers have won two straight games. They have yet to win three games in a row.

It didn't take long for the Drillers to take a lead in the game, scoring twice in the top of the first inning. Austin Gauthier and Jorbit Vivas opened the game with consecutive singles. After a one-out passed ball, Imanol Vargas plated them both with the third hit of the inning, giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

Frisco tied the game with runs in the bottom of the second and third innings, and the run in the second came without a hit. Tulsa starter Ben Casparius walked Keyber Rodriguez who then stole second base. Following a wild pitch that moved him to third, Rodriguez scored the RoughRiders' first run on a two-out error by Vivas.

In the third, back-to-back doubles from Evan Carter and Trevor Hauver tied the score at 2-2.

It remained tied until the seventh inning when Ismael Alcantara opened Tulsa's half of the inning by drawing a walk. Alcantara turned the free pass into a run when he stole second base and scored on Vivas' second hit of the night.

Diego Cartaya upped the Tulsa lead to 4-2 in the eighth inning with his 18th home run of the season. Cartaya's blast cleared the centerfield fence.

Later in the eighth, Luis Diaz hit his first Double-A home run to up the margin to three runs.

The Drillers made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth when Braydon Fisher walked two of the first three batters. Fisher recovered to get a ground out and a fly out to end the game and get his third save of the season.

HIGHLIGHTS & HAPPENINGS

*Yusniel Diaz went 1-4 and has now reached base in 15 straight games.

*Ben Casparius started on the mound for the Drillers and worked the first three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks.

*Robbie Peto followed Casparius and was credited with the victory, his first at the Double-A level. Peto delivered three shutout innings, striking out five.

*Former major league Danny Duffy picked up the loss for Frisco. After working a scoreless sixth inning, he walked Alcantara to open the seventh before he was removed. Alcantara eventually scored the tiebreaking run.

*The eighth-inning home runs from Cartaya and Diaz came against another former major leaguer in Matt Bush.

*Fisher did not allow a hit in his two shutout innings.

*Walks continued to be an issue for Tulsa pitchers. The four hurlers in the game combined to give up eight walks.

*Vivas has five hits in the first two games against the RoughRiders.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and RoughRiders will play the third game of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday night at Riders Field. The starting pitcher are slated to be:

Tulsa - RHP Kendall Williams (1-0, 0.90 ERA)

Frisco - RHP Dane Acker (1-1, 3.16 ERA)

