Riders Stranded by Tulsa

Carter had a double, a single and three walks. He has now reached base in seven of his nine plate appearances in the series.

Frisco (22-19, 53-56) has dropped the first two games of the series to Tulsa (15-26, 56-54).

After Carter's leadoff double in the third inning, Trevor Hauver traded places with a double of his own to tie the score at 2-2. Hauver's double was his 19th of the year to lead the team.

Keyber Rodriguez led off the second inning with a walk and later scored on an error. He led off the fourth inning with a triple and went 2-for-3. In his last five games, the shortstop has nine hits with four extra base hits.

Noah Bremer lasted five innings in his start for Frisco. He allowed 10 batters to reach but allowed just two to score.

David Garcia helped get out of a jam in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, the catcher back-picked a runner at first for the second out of the inning. Bremer went on to leave the bases loaded without a run allowed.

The Riders turned a double play in the second inning to help Bremer face the minimum. Rodriguez and Jax Biggers turned Frisco's 98th double play, first in the Texas League and third in all of Double-A.

Danny Duffy (2-2) suffered the loss when an inherited runner scored after he exited the game. He allowed one earned run over one inning. Aidan Anderson and Robby Ahlstrom both pitched one inning out of Frisco's bullpen without a run allowed.

Robbie Peto (1-0) took the win with three innings of scoreless relief for Tulsa.

In the third game of the six-game series on Thursday at 7:05 p.m., Frisco puts RHP Dane Acker (1-1, 3.16 ERA) on the bump, countered by Tulsa's RHP Kendall Williams (1-0, 0.90 ERA).

