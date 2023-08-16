2024 Schedule Announced for 20th Year of Cardinals Baseball

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to unveil the 2024 Schedule for their milestone 20th Year of Springfield Cardinals Baseball next season, so mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate two decades of fun at Hammons Field all summer long!

RED Access Memberships for the 2024 season are on sale now! Experience ultimate flexibility, savings and value with a RED Access Membership today, starting with seats to 1-2 games per month, exclusive benefits and more. And if you renew your existing Membership or sign up for a new one by Sunday, September 10, you can take advantage of the great perks and benefits of our 2024 Early Renewal Renewal Specials. These include $10 in concessions vouchers per seat and a raffle for Autographed St. Louis Cardinals Memorabilia.

Opening Day 2024 at Hammons Field is on Tuesday, April 9 when the Cardinals host the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) for a six-game series, after the team opens the season on the road with a three-game series against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) on Friday, April 5.

The 2024 schedule will be a full 138-game schedule with 69 games at home and 69 games on the road. Next season continues the league's Tuesday-Sunday, six-game series format that was first implemented by Minor League Baseball in 2021 to benefit both the fans and the players, with the exception being our three-day Freedom Week Fireworks series from July 4-6 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals).

With 39 home games in June, July and August, fans will have an abundance of opportunities to enjoy beautiful Ozarks summer nights with Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field throughout the season. The home schedule extends a week after Labor Day through Sunday, September 8, allowing fans and RED Access Members to plan their trips to Hammons Field into the late summer and take in as much Cardinals Baseball as the season has to offer.

