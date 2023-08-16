Vaz Homer, Wallace Clutch Hit Give NWA 5-3 Win Tuesday

Javier Vaz homered and Cayden Wallace came through with a two-run single that lifted the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (20-19, 49-59) over the Corpus Christi Hooks (21-19, 54-55) 5-3 on Tuesday in Corpus Christi. The Naturals and Hooks continue their six-game set at Whataburger Field on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

Mason Barnett made his second start with the Naturals, and despite an elevated pitch count early, threw well through 4.0 innings. The Naturals put up two runs in the first when Jorge Bonifacio drove in Tyler Tolbert with a single to center and then stole second, drawing an errant throw that allowed Deigo Hernandez to score making it a 2-0 game.

Homers in the third and sixth tied the game, but in the seventh Wallace came up clutch. The former Razorback third baseman singled to left on the second pitch he saw to drive in Hernandez and Peyton Wilson to give the Naturals back the lead at 4-2. Vaz added a solo homer in the eighth, his first at Double-A, and the Naturals went on to win, 5-3.

Barnett took a no-decision after 4.0 innings, striking out six while allowing a run on one hit with a walk.

Dante Biasi (3-4) earned the win after 3.0 innings out of the bullpen while allowing one run on two this with a walk and five punchouts. Yefri Del Rosario earned his second save of the year after 2.0 innings with a run on one hit, walking one, and striking out three.

The Naturals and Hooks continue their series on Wednesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Whataburger Field. Chandler Champlain (3-2, 3.56) will take the mound for Northwest Arkansas, looking to continue a great stretch of starts for the righty. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on the MiLB First Pitch app or at www.nwanaturals.com all season long.

