Champlain Leads Way for Naturals

CORPUS CHRISTI - Northwest Arkansas capitalized on a strong start from Chandler Champlain by scoring three times in the seventh en route to a 4-2 win over the Hooks Wednesday night at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi was held to three hits over the first five innings before denting Champlain in the sixth. Will Wagner worked a one-out walk and scampered home when Zach Daniels lined a double into left-center. Daniels, who reached three times while going 2-for-3 with a walk and stolen base, later scored on a throwing error in the aftermath of Zach Dezenzo's infield hit.

Champlain struck out nine while scattering five hits and three walks.

Peyton Plumlee, pitching for the first time since July 3, stranded a runner at third in a scoreless first.

Ryan Gusto permitted one run on two hits and two walks in relief of Plumlee. Gusto, the reigning and two-time Texas League Pitcher of the Week, was forced to exit after four innings due to a pitch count of 82.

Ray Gaither authored a scoreless sixth before the Naturals game-winning rally in the seventh. RBI singles by Diego Hernandez and Cayden Wallace were the only hits in an eight-batter parade.

