Alouettes Release QB Morgan
September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:
Player released
James Morgan, (A), QB, Florida International
Check out the Montreal Alouettes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 10, 2024
- Lions Sign Southern Utah Standout Isaiah Wooden - B.C. Lions
- Alouettes Release QB Morgan - Montreal Alouettes
- Mackie, Rourke Make Honour Roll Grade Following Victory in Montreal - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 14 - Rose Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Lions Battle Boatmen in Friday's Legends Night Presented by Bosa Properties - B.C. Lions
- Bingham Joins Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- 111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenario - Week 15 - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montreal Alouettes Stories
- Alouettes Release QB Morgan
- Alouettes Sign DB Burns, Release Pair
- Alouettes Are Sold out against the Lions
- Domagala Released
- Nouili Joins Practice Roster