Alouettes Release QB Morgan

September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Tuesday:

Player released

James Morgan, (A), QB, Florida International

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.