Lions Battle Boatmen in Friday's Legends Night Presented by Bosa Properties

September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Our 70th season celebrations are in full force as the BC Lions return home to face the Toronto Argonauts this Saturday at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Legends Night is a presented by Bosa Properties with kickoff at 7:00 pm.

Throughout the evening, we are excited to celebrate seven decades of excellence as British Columbia's most decorated pro sports franchise. The current Lions will take the field in a special third jersey with a focus on our future while playing homage to our storied past.

Fans are encouraged to stay in their seats at halftime as the 2000 Grey Cup championship squad gets officially enshrined on our Wall of Fame. Guests of honour from that historic team include Lions' all-time passing leader Damon Allen, pro football's all-time scoring leader Lui Passaglia, charismatic receiver Alfred Jackson, general manager Adam Rita and many more.

The fun begins at 4:00 pm on Terry Fox Plaza with our Backyard Party presented by PlayNow Sports. End your workday early and enjoy live music, fun activities for all ages and food and beverage options that include $5 Molson Coors drink options for those 19 and over.

Tickets for Legends Night start at just $25 for adults and $15 for kids 17 and under.

