111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenario - Week 15

September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The following scenario is in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

OTT WIN = OTT clinches postseason berth

A victory would eliminate the possibility of a potential West-to-East crossover impacting the REDBLACKS.

WEST DIVISION

No team can clinch a playoff spot this week

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 13, Montreal clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season.

WEEK 15 SCHEDULE

Fri., Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. ET | TOR at BC

Sat., Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET | OTT at HAM (Hall of Fame Game)

Sat., Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET | MTL at CGY

