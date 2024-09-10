111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenario - Week 15
September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The following scenario is in play this week.
EAST DIVISION
OTT WIN = OTT clinches postseason berth
A victory would eliminate the possibility of a potential West-to-East crossover impacting the REDBLACKS.
WEST DIVISION
No team can clinch a playoff spot this week
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in Division A - A4 - has more points than the third-place team in Division B - B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-final.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
In Week 13, Montreal clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season.
WEEK 15 SCHEDULE
Fri., Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. ET | TOR at BC
Sat., Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET | OTT at HAM (Hall of Fame Game)
Sat., Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET | MTL at CGY
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from September 10, 2024
- Lions Battle Boatmen in Friday's Legends Night Presented by Bosa Properties - B.C. Lions
- Bingham Joins Practice Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- 111th Grey Cup Playoff Scenario - Week 15 - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.