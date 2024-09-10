Lions Sign Southern Utah Standout Isaiah Wooden

September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today the signing of American wide receiver/returner Isaiah Wooden.

Wooden (5'9, 170 lbs)- the San Diego native moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Atlanta Falcons and a training camp stint with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year.

After appearing in four games over three seasons at Kent State from 2019-21, Wooden transferred to Southern Utah for his final two college seasons and recorded 100 receptions for 1,726 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 14 kick returns for 386 yards. In his 2023 season, Isaiah was second in FCS with 14 touchdown receptions and earned All-United Athletic Conference honours.

