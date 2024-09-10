Mackie, Rourke Make Honour Roll Grade Following Victory in Montreal

September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - David Mackie and Nathan Rourke earned week 15 accolades this morning as the Canadian Football League unveiled its Honour Roll selections powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Mackie was the week's top running back and individual offensive performer while Rourke was recognized as the top quarterback following the impressive 37-23 win over the league-best Montreal Alouettes.

Mackie (89.4 PFF Grade)- ran for a season-high 33 yards on four carries, highlighted by his 23-yard touchdown run on the game's opening series. The versatile fullback and short-yardage specialist has taken his game to a new level in 2024 with 101 rushing yards on 24 carries while his six touchdowns are just one behind Justin McInnis for the team lead.

Rourke (81.9 PFF Grade)- along with completing 22 of 34 passes for 304 yards and a second-quarter touchdown to Ayden Eberhardt, Rourke was an X-factor on the ground as his 18-yard touchdown run helped put the game away in the late stages. Rourke finished with 27 yards on a pair of carries. In four games since his return from the NFL, Rourke has eclipsed the 300-yard passing mark on three occasions.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.