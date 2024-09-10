Bingham Joins Practice Roster

September 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 242 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1995-10-21

HOMETOWN: Bennettsville, SC | SCHOOL: Arkansas State

Bingham has spent the last two seasons in Houston; with the UFL's Roughnecks (2024), and USFL's Gamblers (2023), respectively. The Bennettsville, South Carolina product made his CFL debut with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022, appearing in two games after spending time on the practice squad since 2021. Bingham suited up in 25 games for Arkansas State over two seasons, racking up 37 solo tackles, 50 assisted tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Prior to his time with the Red Wolves, Bingham played two seasons at Hutchinson Community College, where he recorded 110 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

