Ally Watt Reacts After Orlando's 1-1 Draw with Bay FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Orlando forward Ally Watt reacts after her team's 1-1 draw with Bay FC, in which she scored her side's lone goal.

