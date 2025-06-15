Allisha Gray Goes off for Career-High 32 PTS vs. the Mystics! (June 15, 2025)
June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Allisha Gray just keeps leveling up! She dropped a career-high 32 PTS, her first-ever 30-ball, in a big win over the Mystics
32 PTS 5 REB 4 AST 3 STL 10-14 FG 6-9 3PT
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2025
- Valkyries Heavily Represented in EuroBasket 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries' Temi Fágbénlé to Compete in FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Golden State Valkyries
- Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information -- June 15, 2025 - Washington Mystics
- Angel Reese Records First Career Triple-Double in 78-66 Sky Win over Sun - Chicago Sky
- Connecticut Falls to Chicago, 78-66 - Connecticut Sun
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Forward Chloe Bibby and Guard Kaitlyn Chen - Golden State Valkyries
- Seattle Falls at Golden State, 76-70 - Seattle Storm
- Preview: Sky Wrap up Road Trip against Sun - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Chicago Sky 70
- Final: Atlanta Dream 77, Indiana Fever 58
- Allisha Gray Named Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month
- Allisha Gray Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week
- Final: Atlanta Dream 88, Los Angeles Sparks 82 (5/27)