Allisha Gray Goes off for Career-High 32 PTS vs. the Mystics! (June 15, 2025)

June 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Allisha Gray just keeps leveling up! She dropped a career-high 32 PTS, her first-ever 30-ball, in a big win over the Mystics

32 PTS 5 REB 4 AST 3 STL 10-14 FG 6-9 3PT

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.