All Nine 'Dads Collect a Hit in Loss to RiverDogs

May 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell 13-5 on Sunday to the Charleston RiverDogs. The three game series is now even at one game each.

The RiverDogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The Crawdads got a run back in the bottom half of the inning. Melvin Novoa doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch allowed Novoa to come in to score.

Charleston put up three runs frames in the third and fourth innings to push the score to 8-1.

The 'Dads rallied with two outs to score three in the bottom of the fourth. Pedro Gonzalez singled to get things started. Another pair of wild pitches advanced Gonzalez around the bases to score. Tanner Gardner walked on the second wild pitch, and was driven in on a double by Sherten Apostel. Miguel Aparicio followed up with a double of his own to score Apostel.

The RiverDogs put four more runs on the board against Crawdads starter Tim Brennan. Brennan finished the afternoon with 4.1 innings pitched, 13 hits allowed, 12 earned runs, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts.

Jonathan Ornelas hit a solo homerun to left in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 12-5. The homerun was his third of the year.

Charleston added onto their lead with a run in the eighth.

For the second consecutive day, the 'Dads brought in a starting position player to pitch. Right fielder Tanner Gardner tossed a four pitch ninth inning, getting two ground outs and a fly out.

All nine Crawdads batters collected a hit in the loss. Novoa finished the afternoon with two hits: a single and a double.

The homestand wraps up tomorrow morning at 10:30am with the second education and senior day of the season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.