All Nine 'Dads Collect a Hit in Loss to RiverDogs
May 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell 13-5 on Sunday to the Charleston RiverDogs. The three game series is now even at one game each.
The RiverDogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
The Crawdads got a run back in the bottom half of the inning. Melvin Novoa doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch allowed Novoa to come in to score.
Charleston put up three runs frames in the third and fourth innings to push the score to 8-1.
The 'Dads rallied with two outs to score three in the bottom of the fourth. Pedro Gonzalez singled to get things started. Another pair of wild pitches advanced Gonzalez around the bases to score. Tanner Gardner walked on the second wild pitch, and was driven in on a double by Sherten Apostel. Miguel Aparicio followed up with a double of his own to score Apostel.
The RiverDogs put four more runs on the board against Crawdads starter Tim Brennan. Brennan finished the afternoon with 4.1 innings pitched, 13 hits allowed, 12 earned runs, 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts.
Jonathan Ornelas hit a solo homerun to left in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 12-5. The homerun was his third of the year.
Charleston added onto their lead with a run in the eighth.
For the second consecutive day, the 'Dads brought in a starting position player to pitch. Right fielder Tanner Gardner tossed a four pitch ninth inning, getting two ground outs and a fly out.
All nine Crawdads batters collected a hit in the loss. Novoa finished the afternoon with two hits: a single and a double.
The homestand wraps up tomorrow morning at 10:30am with the second education and senior day of the season.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2019
- Canaan Smith's Cycle Leads RiverDogs over Crawdads - Charleston RiverDogs
- All Nine 'Dads Collect a Hit in Loss to RiverDogs - Hickory Crawdads
- Mother's Day Masterpiece: Jackets Score Four in the 9th to Beat Lexington - Augusta GreenJackets
- Rome Crushes Columbia 11-0 in Lopsided Mothers Day Win - Rome Braves
- Greenville Falls to Asheville, 4-2, on Mother's Day - Greenville Drive
- Fireflies Drop Mother's Day Matinee to Rome - Columbia Fireflies
- Feltner Limits the Drive in Bounce-Back Win - Asheville Tourists
- Legends Drop Heartbreaker in Game Two - Lexington Legends
- Moyers Hurls Quality Start in 2-1 Loss to Kannapolis - West Virginia Power
- Fireflies Game Notes: May 12 vs. Rome Braves (Game 35) - Columbia Fireflies
- Ramirez Makes MLB Debut with Marlins in New York - West Virginia Power
- Hartman, Woods join Single-A Rome - Rome Braves
- 'Birds, Suns Washed out on Sunday - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Hagerstown Suns Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Game Notes (May 12) - West Virginia Power
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.