Mother's Day Masterpiece: Jackets Score Four in the 9th to Beat Lexington

May 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC: On Mother's Day, the GreenJackets came out flat for the first eight-innings. In the 9th inning, after the Jackets had just three hits going into the frame, the offense exploded for four-runs, headlined by Jeffry Parra's three-run home run, and the Jackets defeated Lexington 4-3. Tyler Schimpf picked-up his 1st save of the season in the 9th inning as Lexington left runners on the corners to end the game.

After GreenJackets starter Seth Corry, and Lexington starter Austin Cox, did not allow a run through the first three innings, Lexington scratched out the first runs of the game in the 4th inning. A leadoff single for Nate Eaton was followed up by a triple for Rubendy Jaquez and Lexington grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Jaquez was brought home later in the inning when Freddy Fermin singled to give Lexington a 2-0 advantage. In the 5th inning, Lexington knocked Corry out of the game. An RBI double for Eaton scored Jackson Lueck and Lexington extended the lead to 3-0.

Seth Corry ends his day on the mound going 4.2 innings, allowing three runs, while striking-out six and walking two, Corry has had at least six strikeouts in all seven of his starts this year.

Cox dominated all day for Lexington. The left-hander went seven innings of shutout baseball and allowed just three hits. He racked up eight strikeouts and did not walk anyone.

Ben Madison was terrific out of the GreenJackets bullpen. In his Augusta debut, he went 3.1 innings without allowing a run. He gave-up only one hit and had four strikeouts, with no walks.

In the 9th inning, the GreenJackets began their comeback. After Diego Rincones singled to begin the inning, later in the frame, Wander Franco's base-hit scored Rincones and made it 3-1. After Aaron Bond walked, Jeffry Parra hit his 1st home run of the season and the GreenJackets took a 4-3 lead as Andres Nunez struggled in the 9th on the mound for Lexington.

In the bottom of the 9th inning, Tyler Schimpf allowed a leadoff single to Juan Carlos Negret. Schimpf came back and got two strikeouts as Negret stole 2nd base, and moved to 3rd on a wild pitch. Eaton walked with two outs to put runners on the corners, but Jaquez hit a soft fly-out to 2nd baseman Shane Matheny and the GreenJackets won 4-3.

Player of the Game: Jeffry Parra, 1-4, HR, 3 RBI

Jeffry Parra's last home run came August 17, 2018. Today, his 9th inning, three-run home run was the difference as the GreenJackets were able to come away with a win and will look for a series win tomorrow.

Tomorrow's Game: 10:35 AM @ Whitaker Bank Ballpark, Lexington, Kentucky

Pitching Matchup: (AUG) RHP Sean Hjelle (1-2, 2.84 ERA) vs (LEX) RHP Charlie Neuweiler (1-2, 3.32 ERA)

Sean Hjelle returns to Lexington, Kentucky where he was an ace at the University of Kentucky. Hjelle, the #6 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization according to MLB.com, has been lights out this year for the Jackets. He has 36 strikeouts to only seven walks this year on the mound, and his ability to consistently throw strikes has kept the GreenJackets in every game that he has pitched in.

Lexington's Charlie Neuweiler makes his 8th start of the year. Neuweiler is coming off a career high eight innings in his last start and allowed just two runs while striking out nine. He has nine strikeouts in each of his last two starts.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.