Moyers Hurls Quality Start in 2-1 Loss to Kannapolis

May 12, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Steven Moyers tossed a quality start and Nick Rodriguez posted a multi-hit game, but it was not enough to push West Virginia past Kannapolis in a 2-1 loss Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.

Kannapolis (16-18) wasted no time getting on the board, as their first three hitters all reached base, with Romy Gonzalez plating a pair with a base hit to make it 2-0. However, Moyers (2-3) settled down for the remainder of his start, not allowing another run and striking out eight hitters.

Intimidators starter Johan Dominguez found success against the West Virginia (20-15) lineup, holding them to just one hit through the first four innings. The Power finally got on the board in the fifth thanks to a Rodriguez RBI single that shrunk the lead to 2-1 Kannapolis.

Dayeison Arias and Bryan Pall kept West Virginia alive in the late innings, as they held the deficit at just one run with a combined three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. In the ninth, J.R. Davis began the inning with a scorched single into right to put the tying run on base, but the Power could not advance him past second base. Andrew Perez (S, 1) spun the final three frames to pick up the save for the Intimidators.

In the loss, Moyers twirled his fourth quality start of the season, and third at Appalachian Power Park. It was also the fifth time in seven total starts that the southpaw has lasted at least six innings in an outing.

West Virginia and Kannapolis conclude their three-game series Monday morning at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 10:35 a.m. RHP Josias De Los Santos (0-2 9.82 ERA) takes the mound for the Power, while the Intimidators send righty Kade McClure (1-1, 3.48 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 10:15 a.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

