ALL CAPS: West Michigan Enjoys Historic Shutout

July 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Roberto Campos blasted a grand slam to highlight an eight-run fourth inning as the West Michigan Whitecaps cruised to an 11-0 rout, becoming West Michigan's most lopsided shutout of the Lansing Lugnuts in the 31-year history of Whitecaps Baseball with 5,675 fans in attendance Sunday at LMCU Ballpark.

The Caps scored eight runs in the fourth-tying their most runs in a single frame this year-and added a two-run homer from Patrick Lee. Meanwhile, Whitecaps pitchers Austin Bergner, Jaden Hamm, and Max Alba combined for 14 strikeouts through nine scoreless frames to send West Michigan to the resounding 11-0 victory that ties for the fourth most lopsided shutout in Whitecaps history, and the first 11-0 win since the 'Caps beat the Lake County Captains by the same score on June 15, 2023.

The Whitecaps jumped in front in the second inning as Lee blasted his two-run home run to center field before Max Clark added an RBI double - delivering West Michigan the 3-0 lead. The 'Caps then exploded for eight runs in the fourth - featuring a grand slam home run by Campos and a two-run single from Danny Serretti - as their lead ballooned to 11-0. Meanwhile, Bergner was on autopilot, giving up just three hits through four innings with seven strikeouts before Hamm added another four scoreless frames - while working out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with an inning-ending double play. In the ninth, Alba made quick work of the Lugnuts, retiring the side while registering a pair of strikeouts as he slammed the door to help the 'Caps their ninth shutout of 2024.

The Whitecaps improve to 15-14 in the second half and 46-49 on the year, while the Lugnuts fall to 14-16 in the second half and 46-49 overall. Hamm (4-3) secures his fourth win of 2024, while Lugnuts starter Blaze Pontes (2-8) suffers his eighth loss - giving up seven runs through 3.1 innings on the mound. The Whitecaps add their ninth shutout of the season while Campos becomes the third Whitecaps hitter with a grand slam this year and the first since Luke Gold accomplished the feat against the Fort Wayne TinCaps back on May 9.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for their only 2024 trip to Parkview Field for a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Carlos Marcano gets the start for West Michigan. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.