Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

July 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, July 28, 2024 l Game # 30 (96)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-18, 39-56) at Dayton Dragons (17-12, 51-44)

RH Dylan Lesko (1-9, 6.46) vs. RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.79)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Streaks : The Dragons are 17-9 over their last 26 games. They are 38-25 (.603) over their last 63 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a two and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Saturday : Fort Wayne 13, Dayton 4. The TinCaps broke a 2-2 tie with seven runs in the fourth inning. Fort Wayne hit three home runs in the game and collected 12 hits. The Dragons bright spot was a solo home run by Carter Graham in the eighth inning.

Current Series (July 23-28 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 3-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .209 batting average (32 for 153); 5.0 runs/game (25 R, 5 G); 7 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 5.60 ERA (45 IP, 28 ER); 4 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 32-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 47-29 (.618) in night games; 4-15 (.211) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,021), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 14 games is batting .311 (14 for 45) with three home runs, four doubles, 11 walks, and seven stolen bases.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first seven outings since being called up from Daytona: 13.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 2 Sv. Miller did not allow a run in his last six outings at Daytona covering 8 IP, giving him a streak of 21.1 IP without allowing an earned run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 30 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (3-2, 3.32) at Lansing RH Luis Morales (1-1, 3.73)

Wednesday, July 31 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.89) at Lansing RH Grant Judkins (2-4, 3.12)

Thursday, August 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 6.30) at Lansing RH Mitch Myers (6-4, 3.74)

Friday, August 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.10) at Lansing RH Jacob Watters (6-3, 5.04)

Saturday, August 3 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 12.38) at Lansing RH Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang

Sunday, August 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Lansing RH Luis Morales

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

