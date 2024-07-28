Whitecaps Ride Wave of Offense to Series Split

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Roberto Campos hit a grand slam in an eight-run fourth inning, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (15-14, 46-49) coasted past the Lansing Lugnuts (14-16, 46-49), 11-0, on Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Lansing first baseman Danny Bautista, Jr. went 3-for-3 with a walk and three doubles, but could not stop West Michigan from winning a second straight game to clinch a split of the six-game series.

The Whitecaps scored in only three innings, but it was more than enough. Patrick Lee knocked a two-run homer in a three-run second inning against Blaze Pontes, before Pontes, Hunter Breault and Garrett Irvin 's services were all needed in a fourth inning that featured a Josh Crouch RBI single, Kevin McGonigle RBI walk and Danny Serretti two-run single in addition to Campos' seventh home run of the year, high off the left field hand-operated scoreboard.

On the other side, the Nuts were blanked by Austin Bergner over the first four innings, Jaden Hamm over the next four innings and Max Alba in the ninth in a combined seven-hitter.

