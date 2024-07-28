Timber Rattlers Rally for Extra-Inning Win

July 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers capped an extremely competitive series with a 5-3 victory over the Sky Carp in 10 innings Sunday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp carried a 2-0 lead into the eighth inning, but the Rattlers scored a run in the eighth, a run in the ninth and three in the 10th to propel them to a victory.

The win also gave them a 4-2 victory in the series.

Johnny Olmstead had a standout game for the Sky Carp. After Mark Coley led off the first inning with a triple, Olmstead brought him in with a sacrifice fly.

Olmstead accounted for the second run as well, hitting a solo shot to left field in the third inning to make it 3-0.

Josh Zamora drove in the third Sky Carp run with a single to left in the 10th inning.

Alex Williams got the start for the Carp and was terrific, allowing just one hit in four scoreless innings. Nigel Belgrave and Josh Ekness followed with scoreless innings in relief.

GAME NOTABLES:

* The first 1,000 fans through the gates received a Poopsie bobblehead doll.

* The Sky Carp will now head on the road for the next two weeks, facing the Lake County Captains for six games before heading to West Michigan to take on the Whitecaps for six games.

* The team will return home for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, August 13.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

Midwest League Stories from July 28, 2024

