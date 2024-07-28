Culpepper, Carr Shine in Kernels 5-3 Win over Quad Cities

July 28, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Davenport, IA - C.J. Culpepper tossed two 1-2-3 innings in his first start back off the injured list, and Jordan Carr allowed just three runs in 6.1 relief innings behind him as Cedar Rapids grabbed a win in the series finale over Quad Cities 5-3.

For every game in the series, the Kernels scored first, and that was no different on Sunday. With two outs in the top of the first inning, a Kevin Maitan walk, and a Rubel Cespedes single put two on for Rayne Doncon, who lifted Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0 with an RBI single.

In the third, the Kernels doubled their lead. To begin the inning, Gabriel Gonzalez walked, stole second, moved to third on a flyout and scored on a Cespedes sac fly to put the Kernels on top 2-0.

That stayed the score all the way until the top of the eighth. In his first start back from the IL, C.J. Culpepper did not allow a base runner in his two innings of work while striking out three. Behind him, Jordan Carr began his afternoon with six scoreless innings out of the bullpen to keep Quad Cities off the board.

In the eighth, a Dillon Tatum double opened the inning, and two batters later, he came home to score on a Gonzalez RBI single to put the Kernels on top 3-0.

In the ninth, Cedar Rapids added some big-time insurance. A Cespedes double opened the frame, and the next batter, Rayne Doncon, put the Kernels ahead by five with a two-run home run.

Quad Cities got to Carr on a Trevor Werner three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Nolan Santos came on and picked up the final two outs of the game to cap off the Cedar Rapids 5-3 win.

The victory ends the Kernels' three-game losing streak and ensures a split in the six-game series with Quad Cities. Cedar Rapids improves to 54-40 with the win and 17-13 in the second half. The Kernels return home on Tuesday to open up a six-game series with Great Lakes at 6:35; both starters for game one are TBD.

