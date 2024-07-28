Frank Rodriguez Walks off Captains, Second Walk-Off Win of the Week

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (47-48) (12-16) for the second time this week walked off the Lake County Captains (57-38) (16-13) via a Frank Rodriguez single in the bottom of the ninth. The Loons won 3-2 and split the series on an 83-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Great Lakes trailed 2-1 entering the ninth. A two-run four-hit inning was started by a Chris Newell single on a 3-2 pitch.

- Dylan Campbell 's single put two on. Jordan Thompson followed up, with the corner infielders playing in, by blooping one into right field to tie the game. An intentional walk came next to set Frank Rodriguez up with the bases loaded.

- Rodriguez roped his second hit of the day a game-winning RBI single to deep center field. Rodriguez was activated from the development list to the active roster yesterday.

- Lake County's Zane Morehouse who blew the save on Tuesday did so again today. -

- Both teams scored a run in the first. Chris Newell with an RBI single. A bases-loaded walk put the Captains on the board.

- Jacob Meador, the Loons starter, bounced back from the first inning to strikeout a career-high eight across five innings.

- The Loons committed two errors in the fifth, aiding Lake County to the go-ahead run.

- The first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft Travis Bazzana scored twice. He singled to lead off the game for Lake County and belted a double, reaching third base on an error in the fifth.

- Four Loons relievers kept the Captains off the board in the final four innings. Garrett McDaniels, Jeisson Cabrera, Brandon Neeck, and Michael Martinez each struck out a batter. Martinez punched out two in the ninth and earned the winning decision.

Rounding Things Out

Today's walk-off win was the seventh of the season for Great Lakes. The franchise record is nine, back in 2015.

Up Next

The Loons hit the road for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Great Lakes takes on the Cedar Rapids Kernels from Tuesday, July 30th to Sunday, August 4th. First pitch on Tuesday is 7:35 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

