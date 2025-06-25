Aliyah Boston Goes off for a Career-High 31 PTS in Fever's Win over Storm! (June 24, 2025)
June 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Aliyah Boston was aggressive and efficient en route to a new career-high in the Fever's win over the Storm!
31 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 72.2 FG%
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
