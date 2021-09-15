Alcántara's late homer not enough, Rainiers walk off River Cats

Tacoma, Wash. - The Sacramento River Cats (48-63) could not hold on to their late-lead, falling to the Triple-A West, West-leading Tacoma Rainiers (69-45) in walk off fashion for the fourth time this season.

Walks came back to bite Sacramento, as four of the Rainiers' seven runs, including the tying and game-winning run in the ninth, reached base via the walk.

After two one-out walks by righty Norwith Gudiño (2-1), Tacoma third baseman Kevin Padlo tied the game with a single before designated hitter Taylor Trammell's game-winning home run.

The River Cats were originally up in the ninth thanks to a go-ahead home run by slugging shortstop Arismendy Alcántara in the eighth, who launched a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall for his team-leading 17th big fly of the season.

Sacramento righty Sean Hjelle got off to a rough start, surrendering two runs in the first inning, but settled down to finish the night with just three earned runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out a Triple-A best six in 5.0 innings.

Right fielder Mike Tauchman and Alcántara played a part in the River Cats tying the game in the fourth. Tauchman knocked in center fielder Heliot Ramos for the team's first run, took second on the throw home, and scored on Alcántara's double.

After Tacoma went back up 3-2, rehabbing San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano plated Tauchman with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Following the off day, right-hander Logan Ondrusek (0-1, 4.28) and the River Cats will host a TBD for the Las Vegas Aviators (60-54) at 7:05 p.m. (PT) on Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Alcántara's 17 home runs are best on the team, with infielder Jason Krizan, infielder Jason Vosler, and outfielder Joe McCarthy tied for second place with 15.

Tauchman finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, and a walk. In 11 Sept. games, Tauchman is 13-for-38 (.342) with nine runs and seven RBIs.

Ramos had a strong day at the plate, going 3-for-5 to break his 0-for-18 stretch.

