Mejia Goes Seven Innings as Aces Win 8-2 in Summerlin

SUMMERLIN, Nev. - The Reno Aces won their fourth game of a six-game series with the Las Vegas Aviators tonight, 8-2. The Aces pitching held Las Vegas to just six hits, and the bats slugged 14 hits in the win. Starter Humberto Mejia went seven innings, allowing just two runs on four hits.

Reno jumped out to the lead early, scoring three in the first inning after Juniel Querecuto tripled to drive in Ildemaro Vargas and Drew Ellis. Querecuto scored after a double by Christian Lopes, making it a 3-0 lead before Mejia even took the mound.

Querecuto drove in Ellis again in the third, this time coming on an RBI single after Ellis reached on a leadoff double to make it 4-0.

Ellis hit a solo homer in the fifth, making it a 5-0 lead and extending Ellis' team lead in homers to 16.

The two sides traded blows in the sixth, after Alek Thomas and Vargas hit back-to-back solo homers to go up 7-0.

Las Vegas scored their first runs of the evening off of Mejia in the bottom of the sixth, with both coming on a homer by Vimael Machin.

Mejia was relieved after the seventh, after another huge outing from the righthander. Mejia went seven innings deep and allowed just two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out one. The big start gave him seven wins on the season, and set up the bullpen to continue their dominance in this series.

Matt Gage entered for the eighth inning, surrendering just one hit and striking out one. Miguel Aguilar entered for the ninth in a non-save situation, shutting out the Aviators with just one hit allowed.

Vargas scored in the ninth off of an RBI single from Cooper Hummel, making it an 8-2 lead.

As a staff, Reno held Las Vegas to six hits on the night, striking out two and walking just three.

The Aces are off tomorrow, before returning to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees. Game one starts on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at RenoAces.com or by texting TIXX to 21003. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

