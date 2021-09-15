Hot Bats Key for OKC Dodgers in 11-7 Victory

September 15, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit a trio of two-run homers and scored double-digit runs again to defeat the Salt Lake Bees, 11-7, Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark. For the second straight game, the Dodgers (59-54) homered in the first inning. Matt Davidson connected on an opposite-field, two-run blast to right field to give OKC an early 2-0 lead. The Dodgers added four more runs in the second inning when Sheldon Neuse smoked a triple with the bases loaded and Luke Raley followed with a RBI single. Matt Thaiss got the Bees on the board with a homer in the bottom of the second inning. Each team hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, with Raley providing a tape-measure shot to center field. Anthony Bemboom then went deep in the fifth inning, and his two-run homer pushed the lead to 10-3. Omar Estévez added a RBI single in the seventh inning. Trailing 11-4, the Bees (47-66) rallied for three runs in the ninth inning and brought they tying run to the plate before closer Kevin Quackenbush recorded a game-ending strikeout.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won five of the six games in the series in Salt Lake, marking the third time this season they've won five games in one series - all on the road. The Dodgers have now won seven of their last eight games and nine of their last 11 games.

-After piling up 19 hits Monday, the Dodgers tallied 14 more hits Tuesday. The two-game total of 33 hits is the team's second-highest this season, only behind the 35 hits they accumulated May 29-30 in El Paso. Matt Davidson led the way with three hits, and Sheldon Neuse, Luke Raley, Cristian Santana and Anthony Bemboom finished with two hits each.

-The Dodgers scored at least 11 runs for a second straight game and third time in the six-game series. They also reached at least 11 runs for the fourth time in the last eight games, and have scored at least eight runs in seven of the last 10 games. Over the last eight games, OKC has scored 72 runs and has 41 extra-base hits (17 HR), batting .320 (98x306) as a team overall and .381 (32x84) with runners in scoring position. Including Tuesday's four-run second inning, the Dodgers have scored at least four runs in an inning in eight of the last 11 games for a total of nine separate frames of four-plus runs, including seven in the last eight games.

-The Dodgers have now homered in eight straight games, totaling 17 homers during that time. They've gone deep at least twice in six of the eight games.

-Matt Davidson hit his team-leading 24th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the first inning and finished with a team-high three hits. Davidson has hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 13-for-35 (.371) with seven extra-base hits. In his 14 games since returning from the Injured List, Davidson has totaled 21 RBI to go along with 10 extra-base hits.

- Sheldon Neuse collected a second consecutive multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a three-run triple. He's 5-for-11 over the last two games and went 11-for-30 with six extra-base hits and 11 RBI during the series in Salt Lake. Since his return off the Injured List, Neuse is 13-for-34 (.382) with seven extra-base hits. He hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games with OKC, going 19-for-53 (.358) with six multi-hit games.

-For the second straight game, Luke Raley homered and recorded at least three RBI. Over the last two games he's 5-for-9 with two homers and seven RBI. He's now homered four times in the last five games and has totaled 11 RBI during that time, with three games of three-plus RBI.

-Cristian Santana tallied a fourth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5. During his current seven-game hitting streak, Santana is 14-for-29 with two homers, three doubles, eight RBI and eight runs scored. Santana has collected six multi-hit games in his last eight starts and leads OKC with 27 multi-hit games this season.

-The OKC pitching staff recorded 14 strikeouts for their fourth straight double-digit strikeout game.

-Kevin Quackenbush moved back into a tie for the Triple-A West lead with his 19th save. He was summoned after the tying run moved on deck in the ninth inning, and after a walk to the first batter he faced, he struck out Mitch Walding to end the game.

What's Next: The Dodgers return home to begin a six-game series with Round Rock Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 405-218-2150 or through okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.