Taylor Trammell's No-Doubt Walk-Off 3-Run Homer Continues Rainiers Run to Championship

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (69-45) needed only one out amidst a furious, four-run ninth inning rally on Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium, capping a 5-1 homestand with a 7-4 walk-off win over the Sacramento River Cats (48-63). With Sugar Land and Reno each winning, the rally kept Tacoma's lead at three games with six to play in the race for the Triple-A West regular season championship.

The Rainiers have won nine of 10, 15 of 18 and are 34-15 in the second half (since July 22). Tacoma is 41-21 since July 9, and they've swung the division by nine games in that time, rallying from six back of Reno.

Jose Godoy (3-for-4) opened the scoring in the first inning with a two-run double that rattled into the right field corner; Kevin Padlo and Taylor Trammell each drew walks and scored standing up.

Sacramento tied it in the fourth; three singles produced two runs. The Rainiers re-took the lead in the home half of the inning, when Jack Reinheimer singled and scored on an Alen Hanson triple. The River Cats re-tied the game in the sixth on a Donovan Solano (MLB rehab assignment) sac fly, scoring Mike Tauchman (single).

The visitors took their first lead in the eighth, on an Arismendy Alcantara solo homer to right field, his 17th which made it 4-3.

Following the rocky first, Sacramento starter Sean Hjelle settled down to scatter six hits and three walks over five innings, tagged with three earned runs (6 K). Tacoma starter Asher Wojciechowski went four innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits (1 BB, 6 K).

In the ninth, Luis Liberato and Hanson worked consecutive one-out walks. Padlo then delivered with an RBI single up the middle to tie the game. A batter later, in an 0-2 count, Trammell teed off on his 11th Triple-A home run this season, bouncing it off the light stanchion in right field for the Rainiers second straight walk-off win to conclude the series, and their seventh such win at Cheney Stadium this season. It was the second walk-off homer for Tacoma in 2021.

Following an off-day on Wednesday, the Rainiers will return to action at El Paso on Thursday. Right-handers Robert Dugger (Tacoma) and Caleb Boushley (El Paso) are the scheduled starting pitchers.

