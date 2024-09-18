Albuquerque Drops Series-Opener to Reno, 9-2

September 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Reno, NV - The Aces scored in the first four frames of the contest-six total runs-and added three insurance tallies in the eighth inning to claim a 9-2 victory over Albuquerque Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope:

- With the loss, Albuquerque dropped their 88th game of the season-tied for the most defeats in Albuquerque pro baseball history (also: 1957 Dukes, Single-A Western League and 1988 Dukes, Pacific Coast League).

-Albuquerque plated just two runs, the ninth time the club has been held to three runs or fewer in their last 12 games.

-The Isotopes have lost three-straight games and have been outscored 34-6 in those contests. The club has also dropped seven of their last eight and been outscored 84-38, with 16 of those runs scored coming in a 16-14 10-inning win over Las Vegas Sept. 13.

-Bradley Blalock made his Isotopes debut and tossed 2.0 scoreless frames and allowed one hit with two punchouts.

-The Aces' Logan Allen spun 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits with three strikeouts. It's the 28th quality start by an Isotopes opponent and second-straight (Robert Duggar, Sept. 15 vs. Las Vegas).

-Albuquerque made three errors on the night and have eight over their last two games (five on Sept. 15 vs. Las Vegas).

-The Isotopes fall to 9-17 in series openers and 6-7 on the road. The club had won two-straight series openers on the road.

-Greg Jones went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts, ending his 18-game hitting streak, which was tied for the longest streak in Triple-A, active or not. Slashed .313/.353/.475 with one double, four homers and 10 RBI during the stretch. It was his longest hit streak of his career (previous: 13, July 1-17, 2022, with Montgomery).

-AJ Lewis connected on his fifth double in six games with Albuquerque while driving in his sixth RBI. Has a hit in four games while reaching base in five contests.

-Trevor Boone registered his seventh multi-hit contest of the year with two singles. Since being recalled back to Albuquerque Sept. 14, he is 3-for-7 with a homer and two RBI over two games.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin their final series of the year Tuesday at Reno at 7:35 pm MT. Neither team has announced a starter.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.