River Cats, Giants Set to Face off at Sutter Health Park in 2025

September 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For the second straight year and the fourth time in their shared history, the Sacramento River Cats will see the San Francisco Giants come to town for an exhibition contest to begin the season.

Sutter Health Park and the state's capitol will once more play host to the Giants, as this year's iteration of the event will take place on Sunday, March 23 and mark the start of the 26th season in Sacramento for the River Cats.

"We look forward to another energized, sold-out crowd at Sutter Health Park for this fan favorite event," said River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "We're excited to welcome the San Francisco Giants back to Sacramento and provide the unique experience of a parent club showdown to a capacity crowd of our enthusiastic fans."

Sacramento got the better of the Giants during last year's meeting on March 24, cruising to an 8-1 victory. David Villar's RBI single in the first inning was the first run of the contest for either team and led River Cats to a 5-0 advantage before the Giants managed their first tally, an RBI single from Tyler Fitzgerald in the eighth that scored Pablo Sandoval. However, an RBI double from Villar and RBI knock from Casey Schmitt in the ninth pushed the contest to its final score.

The tradition of this exhibition game provides the perfect opportunity for fans to see the players they love who have donned both River Cats and Giants uniforms over the past few seasons. Among those include Brett Wisely, David Villar, Marco Luciano, Luis Matos, Mason Black, Jerar Encarnacion, Kai-Wei Teng, and many more.

This contest also provides the chance to see many fan-favorite San Francisco Giants in the intimate setting of Sutter Health Park. Local product Logan Webb, Heliot Ramos, former River Cats Kyle Harrison, Tyler Fitzgerald, and Patrick Bailey are all expected to participate.

"I'm excited to come back to Sacramento and play in the exhibition game against the River Cats," said Giants outfielder and 2024 National League All-Star Heliot Ramos. "I really enjoyed my time playing at Sutter Health Park. It'll be fun playing in front of a packed house."

Fans may guarantee their seats to this exhibition matchup between the River Cats and San Francisco Giants by renewing their season ticket membership for 2025 or by becoming a new member. Fans interested in learning more about 2025 River Cats memberships are encouraged to attend the Select-a-Seat event on Tuesday, September 24 at 5:30pm at Sutter Health Park.

More information on River Cats memberships can be found by visiting rivercats.com/memberships, emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487).

