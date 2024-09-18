Allen Spins a Gem, Tawa Stays Hot as Aces Take Down Isotopes in Series Opener
September 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nevada - Everything was working for the Reno Aces (40-29, 75-69) in a dominant 9-2 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (31-39, 57-88) in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.
Logan Allen (W, 6-3) collected his sixth win of the campaign after limiting the Isotopes to two runs across six solid frames, walking four and punching out three. The southpaw has posted a 5.45 ERA in the second half, good for 10 th in the Pacific Coast League.
Tim Tawa continued to mash, belting a 445-foot home run into deep center field in the second inning. The 25-year-old has been red-hot since his promotion to Triple-A Reno, leading the PCL in HR (10), hits (34), extra-base hits (19), and total bases (74) while tying with Las Vegas's Logan Davidson for first in RBI (24).
Adrian Del Castillo made his return to the Aces lineup after recently completing his first MLB stint with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The backstop made an immediate impact, launching his 25 th big fly into right-center field for a two-run shot in the third inning. Despite not playing with Reno since August 7, Del Castillo still leads the PCL in extra-base hits (64), SLG (.612), and OPS (1.013).
Jorge Barrosa posted a two-hit, two-RBI night in Tuesday's win. The switch-hitting outfielder is starting to pick it up, going 6-for-21 with four RBI over his last five matchups.
The Aces will drive this momentum into Wednesday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
Logan Allen: (W, 6-3), 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K
Tim Tawa: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Adrian Del Castillo: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
Albert Almora: 2-for-5, 1 2B
