Chihuahuas Still Streaking after 10-Inning Win

September 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Las Vegas Aviators 7-5 in 10 innings Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark to extend their season-long winning streak to six games. It was the opener of a six-game series.

The Chihuahuas trailed 5-2 entering the seventh inning before coming back to tie the score with RBI singles in the seventh by Tirso Ornelas and Luis Campusano and a solo home run in the eighth inning by Cal Mitchell. Campusano reached base three times, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk. Darell Hernaiz, who was drafted out of El Paso's Americas High School in 2019, went 0-for-5 in his first career game against the Chihuahuas.

El Paso relievers Kevin Kopps, Jared Kollar, Francis Pena and Austin Davis combined to pitch 6.1 scoreless, hitless innings. The Chihuahuas advanced to 5-5 in extra inning games this season, while Las Vegas dropped to 6-3.

Second Half Team Records: El Paso (29-41), Las Vegas (36-33)

Next Game: Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Nabil Crismatt (2-4, 5.96) vs. Las Vegas RHP Joe Boyle (1-3, 5.19). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

