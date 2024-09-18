Express INF Jax Biggers Earns Texas Rangers True Ranger Award

September 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday evening that INF Jax Biggers earned the organization's minor league True Ranger Award for the 2024 season. The award was established in 2019 and highlights a player who represents the core values of the organization in a positive light both on and off the field.

"It's very cool. I am very excited. I know my parents are very proud because it's kind of the way I was raised. I know I made my mom and dad proud and that's all I can ask for is that they are proud of me and that I am doing things the right way," Biggers said yesterday after finding out he won the award.

Biggers takes home the honor after Express 1B Blaine Crim won the award in 2023. Biggers will be presented with the award in a ceremony prior to Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. He has spent the entirety of 2024 with the Express and has set career highs in games played (117), hits (96), run scored (62) and walks (71). He is slashing .271/.389/.381 and his on-base percentage is tied for sixth in the Pacific Coast League.

Biggers has made starts at second base (50), shortstop (42), third base (12), left field (3) and designated hitter (3) this season. He played left field for the first time since 2022 when the Express were in Salt Lake on August 24. He was named the Texas Rangers minor league Defensive Player of the Month in June.

The Missouri City, Texas native was an eighth-round selection by the Rangers in 2018 out of the University of Arkansas. In his sophomore season for the Razorbacks, he was a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist. The award is given to the top college baseball shortstop in the country. This is his sixth professional season in the Rangers organization.

Round Rock and Tacoma will play game two of the series tonight from Cheney Stadium, with first pitch slated for 8:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (2-3, 3.08) is set to face Tacoma RHP Nick Payero (0-0, 1.80).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.