Tacoma Walks off Round Rock in 10th Inning for 14-12 Win

September 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







TACOMA, Wash - The Round Rock Express (32-37 | 69-74) fell in the series opener against the Tacoma Rainiers (36-34 | 79-66) at Cheney Stadium on Tuesday by a final score of 14-12 in 10 innings. Tacoma 3B Jake Slaughter delivered a walk-off, three-run homer for the win.

Round Rock reliever LHP Avery Weems (0-1, 11.57) was charged with the loss after allowing the walk-off home run to Slaughter. His 0.1-inning outing included three runs and two earned runs with two hits. Tacoma reliever RHP Cody Bolton (1-2, 3.21) earned the win after 1.0-inning with one hit, one unearned run and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

Tacoma took an early 2-0 lead in the first frame. A one-out double for 2B Samad Taylor before a walk for 1B Dominic Canzone put two men on. Singles from DH Jason Vosler and 3B Jake Slaughter each brought in a run.

In the top of the second, after Round Rock LF Trevor Hauver singled, RF Kellen Strahm belted a two-run homer to tie the game at two.

The Rainiers took a 3-2 lead in the home half when 2B Ryan Bliss doubled in LF Nick Solak.

The Express offense burst out for three runs in the third and fourth. Following singles for 3B Frainyer Chavez and CF Dustin Harris to put men on the corners in the third frame, 2B Matt Duffy hit into a fielders choice to tie the game. After 1B Blaine Crim walked, Hauver doubled to score two runs which gave Round Rock a 5-3 lead. The Express tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning when Duffy dealt a sacrifice fly before Crim doubled home two more runs to make it 8-3.

The Tacoma offense began their comeback in the fifth inning. After a single for 1B Tyler Locklear, a walk for RF Rhylan Thomas was followed by a single for Solak to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Locklear to score and C Michael Papierski delivered a two-RBI single to make it just an 8-6 Round Rock Lead.

A five-run sixth inning for Tacoma came on six singles and a hit batter to give the home team an 11-6 advantage.

The E-Train battled back with two runs in the top of the seventh. After a double for Strahm and a single for DH Alex De Goti, SS Jax Biggers doubled to score two runs and make it just an 11-10 Rainiers lead. The Express tied the game at 11 in the eighth inning when the Rainers committed two errors. On a ground ball to SS Samad Taylor, Crim sprinted home from third base to score on the misplay.

As the game went to extra frames, Crim started on second base and Huff rifled a double down the left field line to give Round Rock a 12-11 lead. Tacoma ended the game in the bottom of the 10th. After a single for Locklear to start the inning, Slaughter drilled a three-run homer to walk it off, 14-12.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LF Trevor Hauver extended his on-base streak to 24 games after a 2-for-6 night with a double, two RBI, a run scored and two strikeouts. During the streak, he is slashing .360/.491/.693 with 13 doubles, five home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 19 walks and 26 strikeouts. He is second in the PCL in doubles since August 1 (15).

Round Rock 1B Blaine Crim secured his 80th and 81st RBI's on Tuesday. He finished 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks. He has now recorded 80 RBI in four consecutive seasons. He is one home run shy of his fourth consecutive 20-homer campaign,

Next up: Round Rock and Tacoma will play game two of the series on Wednesday night from Cheney Stadium with first pitch slated for 8:05 p.m. CT. Express RHP Ryan Garcia (2-3, 3.08) is set to face Tacoma RHP Nick Payero (0-0, 1.80).

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.