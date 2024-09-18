Salt Lake Wins Despite Avans' Milestone

September 18, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Drew Avans became the all-time hits leader in Oklahoma City's Bricktown era, but the Salt Lake Bees erupted for nine runs in the sixth inning as they claimed an 11-1 victory over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Tuesday night at Smith's Ballpark. Salt Lake (34-36/66-78) struck in the second inning with a RBI double from Shane Matheny before a Landon Wallace RBI single made it 2-0. Oklahoma City (35-35/75-70) got on the board with a RBI single by Alex Freeland in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to one run. The Bees broke the game open in the sixth inning, scoring nine runs, all with two outs. Salt Lake had eight straight batters reach base with two down, and the Bees collected seven hits to go along with three walks throughout the inning.

Of Note:

-Drew Avans tallied two hits, making him the new Bricktown era (since 1998) career hits leader, surpassing Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002). Avans entered the game tied with Dransfeldt with 448 career hits and led off the game with a single to claim the record. He also singled in his next at-bat, bringing his OKC career total to 450 hits...Avans now has five straight multi-hit games (10x25) and has hit safely in six straight games, going 11-for-28...In addition to hits, Avans has established new Bricktown-era career records for runs scored (340), walks (257) and triples (26). He ranks second all-time in the Bricktown era with 467 career games and 116 stolen bases, while ranking third in doubles (84).

-The nine runs and seven hits allowed in the sixth inning both matched season highs. OKC last allowed nine runs in an inning June 15 at Sugar Land, and the only other time OKC gave up seven hits in one inning this season was back on April 23 at Albuquerque...Salt Lake had 13 total batters come to the plate in the inning and drew three walks in addition to the seven hits. The Bees went 6-for-8 with runners in scoring position and 6-for-7 with two walks with two outs...It took OKC 64 pitches and four different pitchers to complete the inning.

-James Outman went 2-for-4 with a double. He is 5-for-8 with three extra-base hits over his last two games and 10-for-29 (.345) over his last seven games.

-Andre Lipcius recorded a hit to extend his curent hitting streak to six games (9x25). He has reached base in 34 of his last 35 games.

-OKC also lost a game by 10 or more runs for the first time this season and for the first time since a 14-2 defeat June 16, 2023, also against Salt Lake.

-With the loss paired with a win by Reno over Albuquerque, OKC was officially eliminated from postseason contention.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to get back on track against the Bees at 7:35 p.m. CT Wednesday at Smith's Ballpark. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.