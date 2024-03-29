Albuquerque Drops Season Opener to El Paso, 6-5

March 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - El Paso jumped out to a quick lead after plating five runs in the second frame against Isotopes starter Noah Davis while holding off multiple Albuquerque rallies and claiming a 6-5 triumph on Opening Night Friday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to 11-10 all-time on Opening Night. Albuquerque has dropped four of their last five season openers and eight of their last 10.

- The one run loss drops Albuquerque to 2-3 in one-run games on Opening Night (last: 2022, loss 3-2 at Oklahoma City).

- At Isotopes Park on Opening Night, the club drops to 6-4 all-time and have lost three-straight season openers in Albuquerque.

-Jordan Beck recorded two hits, including his first Triple-A home run in the fourth inning that left the bat at 104.0 MPH. Additionally, he tallied his first Triple-A hit during his first at-bat in the second frame, a line drive single up that registered a 108.6 MPH.

- All three of Beck's batted balls in play had exit velocities of 90 MPH or higher.

-Out of the nine batted balls registered at 100 MPH-plus, the Isotopes recorded eight of them. Hunter Goodman tallied the highest exit velocity: 110.1 MPH double.

- Sean Bouchard swatted two hits, including a double, while driving in a run. Dating back to last year with the Rockies, four of his last five contests have been of the multi-hit variety.

-Coco Montes also recorded two hits. Over his last 15 games dating back to 2023, he has registered a hit in 14 of them. He's batting .333 (22x66) with three doubles, three homers and 16 RBI.

-The Chihuahuas captured just their second win over the Isotopes in the last nine contests.

-Davis' five runs allowed are tied for the most runs allowed by an Isotopes starting pitcher on Opening Night (also: Stephen Fife, 2014 at Tacoma and Antonio Santos, 2021 at Sugar Land).

-All five of Davis' runs came in the second-the second-most most tallies allowed in a frame on Opening Night (most: 6, 5th in 2014 at Tacoma).

-In Home Openers, however, the five runs permitted establishes a new high, surpassing the previous watermark of four set five times (2008 vs. Oklahoma, 3rd; 2015 vs. Reno, 5th; 2019 vs. Salt Lake, 6th; 2021 vs. Sugar Land, 3rd; 2022 vs. Tacoma, 5th.

-Kyle Wilcox made his Isotopes debut and tossed 2.0 scoreless frames while fanning two.

-Jeff Criswell made his seventh career appearance out of the bullpen and pitched 2.1 scoreless frames while surrendering just one walk and striking out one. The 2.1 innings tossed are also the fewest he's completed as a reliever.

-John Curtiss also made his Isotopes debut and went 1.0 inning while allowing one run, unearned, on two hits and a walk.

-Albuquerque batters struck out 15 times on the night-establishing a new Opening Night record, at home or on the road (previous: 14, April 8, 2010 at Oklahoma City, 13 innings).

-The Isotopes went 3-for-11 with RISP and left nine men on base.

-Matthew Batten connected on five hits, the first opposing player to tally five hits since Kyle Lewis June 22, 2023, at Reno.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the hill while El Paso is slated to start Jay Groome. The first 2,000 fans will receive an Adult Jersey Hoodie Giveaway, courtesy of the CW.

