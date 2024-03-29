Round Rock Falls Short to Sugar Land on Opening Night, 4-2

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (0-1) dropped its first contest of the season to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-0) on Friday night by a final score of 4-2 in the team's 2024 season opener at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter RHP Owen White (0-1, 9.00) took home the loss after his 4.0-inning outing saw four earned runs, four hits and six strikeouts. The win went to Sugar Land RHP Logan VanWey (1-0, 0.00), who threw 1.2 shutout innings in relief of starter RHP Spencer Arrighetti.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sugar Land took an early 2-0 lead when CF Joey Loperfido hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning and scored RF Quincy Hamilton, who had reached on a leadoff walk.

The Space Cowboys plated another run in the second inning when C Cesar Salazar scored on Hamilton's RBI double to make it 3-0.

2B Jesus Bastidas would score the fourth and final Sugar Land run of the night on Lopertido's RBI flyout in the top of the fifth.

Round Rock's offense got the bats going in the bottom of the ninth, plating two runs scored by 3B Davis Wendzel and DH Matt Duffy on a two-RBI double from RF Sandro Fabian.

E-Train Excerpts:

Friday's Opening Night saw a total attendance of 10,193 Express fans.

Express DH Matt Duffy, CF Derek Hill, LHP Chasen Shreve, and LHP Blake Talyor all saw their first action in a Round Rock uniform. Duffy went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and a run scored, while Hill went 0-3 with a hit by pitch. Shreve and Taylor each threw one shutout inning in relief.

After Friday's loss, Round Rock falls to 9-15 overall on Opening Day.

Next up: Round Rock and Sugar Land are set for game two on Saturday, March 30 at Dell Diamond, with RHP Jack Leiter (--) scheduled to make his home Triple-A debut for the Express against Space Cowboys RHP Misael Tamarez (--).

