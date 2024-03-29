Reno Aces Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

March 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces embark on the 2024 Pacific Coast League season today with the announcement of the club's opening-day roster. The roster features a mixture of familiar faces, including 14 returning Aces and a handful of newcomers.

Reno's roster features four players who contributed to the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2023 National League Pennant and World Series appearance: Slade Cecconi (NLCS), Jose Herrera, Andrew Saalfrank, and Pavin Smith.

Aces manager Blake Lalli, who returns to the dugout for his third season after leading the club to a record 89 wins last year, will have a talented-rich roster of 16 players with MLB experience, highlighted by nine members of the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Aces have seven of the Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects:

- Cristian Mena (D-backs #11)

- Jorge Barrosa (D-backs #12)

- Slade Cecconi (D-backs #18)

- Andrew Saalfrank (D-backs #26)

- Justin Martinez (D-backs #27)

- Blake Walston (Dbacks #28)

The Opening Day roster includes players from six countries: Columbia (1), the Dominican Republic (3), Mexico (1), Puerto Rico (1), Venezuela (4), and the United States of America (18).

Aces Opening Day Roster:

PITCHERS (16)

- Logan Allen

- Humberto Castellanos

- Slade Cecconi (40-man)

- Dakota Chalmers

- Brandon Hughes

- Ricky Karcher

- Corbin Martin (40-man)

- Justin Martinez (40-man)

- Cristian Mena (40-man)

- Emailin Montilla

- Francisco Morales

- Konnor Pilkington

- Austin Pope

- Chris Rodriguez

- Andrew Saalfrank (40-man)

- Blake Walston (40-man)

CATCHERS (3)

- Adrian Del Castillo

- Ronaldo Hernandez

- Jose Herrera (40-man)

INFIELDERS (5)

- Andres Chaparro

- Jancarlos Cintron

- Tristin English

- Kevin Newman

- Tim Tawa

OUTFIELDERS (4)

- Albert Almora Jr.

- Jorge Barrosa (40-man)

- Kyle Garlick

- Pavin Smith (40-man)

The BLC-Nine will begin the season in Sin City as they square off against their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch set for 7:05 PM at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Following a three-day road trip to Las Vegas, the Aces are slated to open their 2024 home schedule at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with first pitch is set for 2:05 PM.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.