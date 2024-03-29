Aces to Offer $15 Tickets, Presented by Rock 104.5 and 105.7 KOZZ, for All April Games to Celebrate Opening Day for the 2024 Season in Las Vegas

March 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







WHAT: $15 tickets in Infield Reserve for all April games at Greater Nevada Field, limited to ten (10) tickets per transaction by using code "ACES." Presented by Rock 104.5 and 105.7 KOZZ.

WHEN: Friday, March 29th from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM PST.

WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas tonight. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

