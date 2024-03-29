Rainiers Win Opener in Extras

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainers (1-0) beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (0-1) by a score of 1-0 in 11 innings, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Each starter held the opponent off the board through five innings of work with nearly identical lines. For Tacoma, Jhonathan Diaz allowed three hits while striking out six, while Oklahoma City's starter Landon Knack also surrendered three hits while fanning five.

From there, both bullpens kept the shutout going, as the Rainiers got scoreless innings from Trevor Kelley, Kirby Snead, Tyson Miller and Brett de Geus in their 2024 debuts.

Oklahoma City matched Tacoma pitch-for-pitch, as they used Gus Varland, J.P. Feyereisen, Kevin Gowdy and Ricky Vanasco to combine for nine scoreless innings of their own. With the score tied 0-0 after nine, Cheney Stadium saw it's first extra-inning game of the season.

Neither team scored in the 10th, and Ty Adcock worked out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the 11th to keep it a scoreless game. The shutout came to an end in the bottom of the inning, as Samad Taylor scored the lone run of the game on a fielder's choice.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Neither team had a runner reach third base until the top of the 10th inning, when Oklahoma City's "ghost runner" reached third base on a passed ball.

Oklahoma City used three double plays defensively to keep Tacoma off the board. Knack used one in each the first and second innings to work out of trouble, with the third coming in the seventh frame.

Tacoma's last walk-off win came on Aug. 13, 2023, also against Oklahoma City. They entered extras tied 1-1 and after Oklahoma City scored a run in the 10th, the Rainiers scored two to win 3-2.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play game two of their three-game set tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium set for 6:05 p.m. PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

