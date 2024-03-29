Cecconi Holds Aviators in Check as Aces Capture 4-2 Opening Night Win

March 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - A dominant performance by Slade Cecconi on the mound and a pair of solo-home runs set the tone for the Reno Aces (1-0) as they defeated the Las Vegas Aviators (0-1), 4-2, on Opening Night at Las Vegas Ballpark. With the win, the Aces now have an all-time record on Opening Day of 10-5.

Cecconi (1-0) showcased his elite command and control on the mound in his 2024 debut. He allowed no hits through five innings of work capped by six swinging strikes and five strikeouts.

Pavin Smith kicked off the Aces scoring in the top of the first inning, driving in Kevin Newman on an RBI single up the middle which gave Reno an early lead.

Kyle Garlick began his 2024 season with a bang as he headlined Reno's offense which tallied 12 hits on the night. The 32-year-old collected two extra-base hits, including a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning.

With the Aces desperately needing an insurance run in the top of the ninth, Jose Herrera came through with a solo-home run over the right field porch, giving the Aces a two-run lead heading into the bottom half of the ninth.

Justin Martinez (S, 1) struck out all three batters he faced to close the door on the Aviators and secured Reno's first win of the season.

Aces Notables:

* Slade Cecconi: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K * Kyle Garlick: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 HR (1), 2 RBI * Jose Herrera: 2-4, 1 HR (1), 1 RBI * Justin Martinez: 1 SV (1), 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R/0 ER, 3 K * Pavin Smith: 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 BB

Following Reno's three-game series in Las Vegas, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, to kick off the 2024 home schedule with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.