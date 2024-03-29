Chihuahuas Earn 6-5 Win Over Isotopes

March 29, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 5-for-5 in the Chihuahuas' 6-5 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Chihuahuas have now won four consecutive season-opening games and have an 8-2 record all-time in season openers.

Chihuahuas starter Nolan Watson pitched five strong innings and allowed only two runs. He struck out seven batters and didn't walk any. First baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in his first game with El Paso.

Sullivan's five hits tied the Chihuahuas' single-game record. He became the second Chihuahuas player to collect five hits in a season-opening game (Abraham Almonte, 2015). Five of the Chihuahuas' six runs came with two outs in the second inning. The Chihuahuas stole four bases in the win.

Team Records: El Paso (1-0), Albuquerque (0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Jay Groome (0-0, -.--) vs. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

