Albuquerque, Bernard Win Back-And-Forth Tilt, 12-9

Albuquerque, NM - With the game tied at 9-9 in the bottom of the eighth, Wynton Bernard skied a go-ahead, two-run clout to left to claim a 12-9 victory over the Express Friday night at Isotopes Park.

Offensively, the Isotopes tallied 15 hits, two homers, three triples and three doubles. Six players tallied two-hits: Elehuris Montero, Carlos Pérez, Scott Schebler, Wynton Bernard, Coco Montes and LJ Hatch. Montero and Bernard registered three RBI each while Hatch recorded two.

The Express plated a run in the first behind a Nick Solak RBI single up the middle to take a 1-0 lead. They added to their lead in the second on a Bubba Thompson two-run clout and a balk.

Albuquerque responded with a three-spot of their own in the home half of the second. Four-straight hits-including two triples-by Schebler, Bernard, Montes and Hatch-plated the runs. The Express led, 4-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Isotopes tied the game, 4-4, with an unearned run. Bernard reached via an error and then stole second and third. He came around to score on Vilade's RBI single.

The Isotopes took the lead, 5-4, in the bottom of the fifth on a Schebler RBI single. Albuquerque added two runs to the advantage, 7-4, on Montero's two-run dinger. But the Express cut the lead to 7-6 in the seventh on an RBI single and bases loaded walk.

However, Albuquerque plated two more runs in the home half of the seventh on a Hatch RBI triple and Nuñez RBI single. The back-and-forth tilt continued as the Express plated three runs in the eighth to tie the game at 9-9.

Bernard then blasted his two-run clout. The Isotopes added one more insurance run.

Antonio Senzatela didn't factor into the decision after tossing 4.0 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits, one walk and one homer with no strikeouts. Jake Bird recorded his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque combined for five stolen bases on the night-the most in a game since May 3, 2017, at El paso.

-The Isotopes plated more than five runs for the first time since May 19 at Salt Lake (13 runs)

-Senzatela induced groundballs to the first seven hitters of the game and 10 overall.

-Schebler's triple in the second was his fifth of the year-the most in the PCL. He also recorded his eighth multi-hit effort, first since May 19 at Salt Lake.

-Montes has an RBI in seven of his last nine games. Recorded sixth multi-hit effort on the year.

-Pérez played in his first game since being placed on the IL on May 12. He went 2-for-5 for his fifth multi-hit effort of the year.

-Vilade batted leadoff for Albuquerque last night and was 1-for-6. He is batting .223 **(19-for-85) when hitting first or second in the lineup as compared to .340 (17-for-50) from the seven-hole

-Bernard is now 11-for-11 in stolen base attempts, the most in the PCL without being caught. He is 34-of-36 since last season. He swiped two bags for the second time this season (Last: 5/8 @ OKC). His two-run homer snapped a 77 at-bat homerless streak (21 games). Tallied eighth multi-RBI effort and 14th multi-hit game-the most on the team.

-Montero hit his ninth clout of the season, first since May 19 at Salt Lake. Tallied fifth multi-RBI effort and 11th multi-hit game of the year.

-The game lasted 3:20, the ninth time in 35 games since Pace of Play enforcement began April 15. It is also the fourth game over 3:00 since May 19.

-The Isotopes surrendered back-to-back homers for the fifth time this season (last: May 14, 2022, vs. SUG)

-Hatch registered his fourth multi-hit game of the year.

-The Isotopes drew a combined nine walks, the second-most on the year. On Deck: Zach Neal is set to take the hill for game five and is slated to be opposed by A.J. Alexy. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm MT. Additionally, the first 2,000 fans 16 & older will receive a Burque jersey giveaway.

