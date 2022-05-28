Aviators Host Sacramento & Round Rock in 9-Game Homestand from May 31 - June 9 at Las Vegas Ballpark

May 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fourth homestand will consist of nine games, beginning with the six-game series against the River Cats from Tuesday through Sunday, May 31 - June 5. Following a PCL off-day on Monday, June 6, the Aviators will then host the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, in a three-game series from Tuesday-Thursday, June 7-9. All games on the homestand will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for Sunday, June 5 at 12:05 p.m. The Express have not played in Las Vegas since a three-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark from June 4-6, 2019.

The opener of the homestand on Tuesday, May 31 will feature the fourth of 10 games broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14.

The Aviators, 25-21, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a season-long 12-game road trip in the Pacific Northwest against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, on Sunday, May 29.

The 2022 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with three road exceptions on July 4, August 15, September 26) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th calendar season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020, 2022 - ) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, May 31: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings")

Wednesday, June 1: Pride Night

Wednesday, June 1: Bark in the Park

Thursday, June 2: $2.00 Beer Night

June 3: Firework Fridays/ Military Appreciation Night

Saturday, June 4: Beach Towel Night, first 2,000 fans through the gates

Tuesday, June 7: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings")

Wednesday, June 8: Bark in the Park

Thursday, June 9: $2.00 Beer Night

2022 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 24 dates, Las Vegas total is 167,477 (leads PCL) for an average of 6,978. The all-time attendance total now stands at 13,247,791. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 38 seasons (1983-2019, 2021).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over three seasons (2019, 2021 - ) is 1,246,780.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (June 5; September 18 & 25) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 7:05 p.m. games (June 26; July 3 at 6:05 p.m.; July 17; August 7, 21, 28) from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Sacramento's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Giants organization, according to Baseball America: outfielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4). Jolbert Cabrera, River Cats fundamentals coach, was as an outfielder with the Las Vegas 51s (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in 2002.

Round Rocks' roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Rangers organization, according to Baseball America: right-handed pitcher Cole Winn (No. 3) and infielder Josh Smith (No. 9). Bill Simas, Express pitching coach, was a right-handed pitcher with the Las Vegas 51s (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in 2003.

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) announced the continued long-term commitment to, and the expansion of, the celebration of its U.S. Latino fans and communities through the unveiling of a record number of teams participating in the 2022 Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) campaign and event series. Each of the 85 participating MiLB teams (70% participating), covering 33 U.S. states, will transform its on-field brand to a culturally relevant Latino persona, representing an extension of the team's and community's identity. Copa de la Diversión established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Latinos nationwide

The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for four seasons (2017-19, 2021). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. The 2022 Reyes de Plata Tuesday remaining home schedule: May 31, June 7, June 21, July 12, August 2, August 23, September 13, September 20.

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on a nine-game Texas road trip beginning on Friday, June 10 in Sugar Land against the Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The three-game series will conclude on Sunday, June 12. Following a league-wide off day on Monday, June 13, Las Vegas will then travel to El Paso to face the Chihuahuas, Triple-A of the San Diego Padres, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, June 14-19.

Aviators on Radio in 2022: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM and on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 22nd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 35th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2021, Langer also completed his 10th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.