Rainiers vs. Las Vegas Postponed by Rain on Saturday

May 28, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma, WA - Due to a persistent rain forecast on Saturday, the Las Vegas Aviators - Tacoma Rainiers game originally scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT at Cheney Stadium has been postponed.

Saturday's game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader in August, on a date to be determined. Las Vegas returns to Tacoma for six days later this season (August 9-14).

Tickets from Saturday's game may be exchanged for a future 2022 Rainiers home game at Cheney Stadium, with the exception of July 3. Exchanged and original tickets will be good for both games of the doubleheader in August, if applicable.

The clubs remain scheduled for a single game on Sunday (5/29) at Cheney Stadium, a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch, the series finale.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

