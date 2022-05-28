Space Cowboys Game Notes at ELP

JULKS SMASH: Corey Julks hit a two-run homer Thursday and has hit eight home runs over his last 14 games. Over his last 14 games, Julks has hit .367 (22x60) with two doubles and two triples to go with the eight home runs. Julks' eight May home runs are tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. His .753 slugging percentage this month leads the PCL. Julks is tied for the Space Cowboys' team lead with nine homers this season. He has an extra-base hit in each of his last six games, which is the longest active extra-base hit streak in the PCL. He's also amidst a 10-game hitting streak, which is tied for the second-longest active streak in the PCL.

León KING: Pedro León celebrates his 24th birthday Saturday. He ranks amongst Pacific Coast League leaders in: Doubles (14, 1st), Extra-Base Hits (23, 2nd), Stolen Bases (11, T-6th) and RBI (29, T-10th).

TRIPLE DIGITS: Shawn Dubin recorded a pitch at 101.1 mph during his start Friday in El Paso, which is the fastest pitch recorded in the Sugar Land's Triple A history. Dubin threw six pitches Friday that registered at least 100 mph on Friday.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

