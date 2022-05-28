OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 28, 2022

Reno Aces (25-21) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (27-19)

Game #47 of 150/Home #26 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Tyler Gilbert (2-1, 8.71) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (2-1, 3.75)

Saturday, May 28, 2022 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Reno Aces continue their series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night presented by Casey's General Stores. Dodgers players and coaches will take the field in special camouflage jerseys and hats and the first 1,000 fans will receive a camouflage OKC Dodgers hat.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers suffered a third straight loss as they fell to the Reno Aces, 3-2, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the Dodgers trailing, 3-1, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Jason Martin hit a solo homer out to right field to trim Reno's advantage to one run. Drew Avans connected on a single with two outs and then attempted to score from first base when Zach McKinstry sent a single to left-center field, but Avans was thrown out at home plate to end the game. Reno scored the first run of the night on an Oklahoma City throwing error in the first inning and built a 3-0 advantage with a two-run homer by Stone Garrett in the third inning. The Dodgers loaded the bases in the third inning and brought in their first run of the game on a walk by Jake Lamb.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (2-1) makes his seventh start of the season and first appearance in 10 days tonight due to a recent stint on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Taxi Squad...Ramírez last pitched May 18 against El Paso in OKC and was charged with his first loss of the season, allowing five runs and five hits over 5.1 innings with one walk and five strikeouts in the Dodgers' 9-1 defeat...Earlier this month, Ramírez pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout at Round Rock May 12 during the team's 19-0 win. He became the first OKC Dodger to throw a shutout since current bullpen coach Justin DeFratus against Memphis May 11, 2018 (2-0 win in OKC) and he became the first pitcher in Minors to throw a shutout of 9.0 innings in 2022. As a result of his performance, Ramírez received PCL Pitcher of the Week honors...Last season, Ramírez posted a 6-4 record for OKC with a 5.02 ERA and 115 strikeouts. He ranked among the Triple-A West's top five in seven categories - second in strikeouts (115); second in starts (22); third in opponent average (.257); fourth in ERA (5.02); fourth in WHIP (1.45); fourth in innings pitched (113.0) and fifth in winning percentage (.600)...Ramírez originally signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25, 2021 and re-signed during this past offseason. He made one appearance for LAD last season with 2.0 scoreless innings in Arizona and also has MLB experience with Baltimore and Pittsburgh...He made two appearances against the Aces last season, including one start, allowing two runs and five hits over 6.2 innings with six walks and three K's at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Against the Aces: 2022: 1-3 2021: 3-3 All-time: 29-25 At OKC: 21-13 The Dodgers and Aces are meeting for their first series of the season and their third straight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams have split their previous two season series and OKC is 21-13 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown, winning or splitting each of the teams' seven series in OKC since 2010. However, the Aces are now 8-6 in OKC over the last three seasons after going 5-15 through their first 20 games. They have won three straight games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time ever...Entering the current series, the teams had split their last 10 games, with both teams scoring exactly 59 runs during that span...In 2021, the teams split a six-game series July 15-20 in OKC, with the Dodgers winning the first, third and sixth games of the set. The teams were even offensively as well in the series with the Dodgers taking a slight 35-34 edge in runs, a 54-52 edge in hits and 9-8 edge in homers...OKC has not played in Reno since 2018 but will make a trip to the Biggest Little City June 14-19.

Small Slide: After winning three straight games and posting wins in nine of their last 12 games entering Thursday, the Dodgers have now lost three straight games to tie their longest losing skid of the season. The Dodgers previously lost three straight games April 23-26 and April 12-14, but this is the first time they have lost three straight home games. The team has not lost four consecutive home games since Aug. 2019. They have had four separate three-game home losing streaks since, but have managed to avoid a fourth straight defeat each time...The Dodgers currently sit one game behind East Division foe Round Rock for the best record in the PCL, and OKC has the most home wins in the league with a 15-10 record...OKC trails in the current series, 1-3, and has yet to lose a series this season as the team is 5-0-3 through their first eight series of 2022. This is the second time this season the team has lost three of the first four games of a six-game series (April 12-15 at El Paso).

Taking Pause: Last night, the Dodgers were held to two runs for a second straight game and have scored a total of four runs over the last three games combined. OKC's four runs during the stretch is the team's lowest run total over a three-game period since scoring three total runs April 22-24 in Sacramento...Oklahoma City's 9-0 loss in Game 1 Thursday marked the team's first shutout loss since a 6-0 defeat May 6, 2021 in the team's 2021 season opener in Round Rock, snapping a streak of 171 consecutive games scoring at least one run...The Dodgers also have 13 total hits over the last three games for their lowest three-game hit total of the season. OKC has batted .157 (13x83) over the last three games with 33 strikeouts, including 5-for-28 with runners on base 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They have been held scoreless in 21 of 24 innings and the leadoff batter has reached base only three times...Despite the slowdown, the Dodgers still lead the Minors with 302 runs scored this season, a .375 OBP and .839 OPS. They also lead all 30 Triple-A teams in SLG (.464) and walks (233)...Since Thursday's doubleheader, the team's batting average has dropped seven points from .281 and on-base percentage dropped six points from .381.

J Mart Special: Jason Martin collected both of the Dodgers' extra-base hits Friday night, as he went 2-for-3 with a homer, double, walk and scored two runs. He has hit safely in three of his last four games, going 5-for-12 with three extra-base hits and six RBI, along with three walks and three runs scored...In Tuesday's series opener, Martin collected a game-high and season-high five RBI as he went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and scored a run. He became the fourth OKC Dodgers player to tally five or more RBI in a game this season and it was his highest RBI total since also finishing with five RBI May 7, 2017 while with High-A Buies Creek...Martin leads the team this season with 19 extra-base hits and ranks third in RBI (31) and runs scored (32).

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry went 2-for-4 with a walk for his 16th multi-hit game of the season last night. His 47 hits are second-most among OKC players although he has played in just 34 of the team's 46 games this season...McKinstry leads the PCL in batting average (.353) and ranks third in OBP (.443)...He has hit safely in three of his last four games as well as in 14 of his last 17 games.

When In Romero: Stefen Romero entered Friday's game as a pinch-hitter and struck out in his lone at-bat to snap his 15-game on-base streak - the third-longest by an OKC player this season...Romero has notched a multi-hit game in each of his last four starts, going 9-for-16 with two homers, four doubles and six RBI...He has hit safely in 13 of his 16 games (15 starts), batting .328 (20x61) with 11 extra-base hits...Since April 30, Romero has 18 RBI despite only playing in 14 games (13 starts) during that time.

Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez hit safely for the 12th time in his last 13 games, going 1-for-4 Friday. During the stretch, he is 21-for-49 (.429) with six doubles, two triples, two homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and nine walks...Alvarez leads the PCL with a .450 OBP this season and nine HBP's. He's also seventh with a .990 OPS.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb drew a bases-loaded walk yesterday and has now reached base safely in 23 of his last 24 games and has hit safely in 18 of those games. During the 24-game stretch, Lamb is batting .318 (27x85) with eight homers, three doubles, 24 RBI, 20 runs scored and 19 walks...He's homered in five of his last 12 games and in six of his last 15 games. Lamb leads OKC and is tied for third in the PCL with 11 homers while his 33 RBI are tied for fifth in the league and his 25 walks are tied for sixth.

Simply Immaculate: Caleb Ferguson recorded an immaculate inning last night, striking out all three batters he faced on a total of nine pitches in the seventh inning. It's the second straight season an OKC reliever has pulled off the feat, with Neftalí Felíz the last to do it Aug. 29, 2021 vs. Las Vegas.

All Walks of Life: The Dodgers' offense drew five more walks yesterday and now has 85 walks over the past 15 games (5.7 per game). OKC leads all Triple-A teams and is third overall in the Minors with 233 walks this season, trailing only Single-A Lake Elsinore (239) and fellow Dodgers affiliate Single-A Rancho Cucamonga (238).

Around the Horn: Last night's result bucked a couple of trends, with OKC losing for just the second time this season when allowing three or fewer runs (16-2) and for the fourth time when outhitting the opponent (20-4)...Mike Wright Jr. became just the third OKC pitcher to complete 6.0 innings this season, allowing two earned runs and four hits with three walks and four strikeouts...Miguel Vargas has been held without a hit in three straight games for just the second time this season and first time since April 13-15 in El Paso. He has also not reached base in three straight games, marking the first time all season Vargas has not reached base in consecutive games. The 22-year-old still ranks tied for second in all of the Minors with 44 runs scored, and he ranks second in the PCL with 51 hits and 30 walks this season...After only one opposing pitcher struck out 10 batters against OKC all of last season, each of Reno's last two starting pitchers have done it...The Dodgers are now just 9-19 at home against West Division opponents over the last two seasons.

