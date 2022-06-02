Acosta and Cabezas Promoted to Wichita, Kernels Add Matthew Swain

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids Kernels righthanded pitchers Melvi Acosta and Andrew Cabezas have been promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge. In a corresponding move, righthander Matthew Swain has been promoted to the Kernels from Class A Fort Myers. The Cedar Rapids roster now stands at 29 active players.

Acosta has posted a 1.47 ERA across 13 appearances and 18.1 innings of work this season, holding hitters to a .213 average. Over his last 10 outings, he has allowed just one earned run in 15.0 frames with a .196 opponent average.

Cabezas owns a 3.63 ERA over 12 appearances out of the pen, holding a 26:3 K:BB ratio across 17.1 innings. The righthander has chartered nine straight appearances without an earned run, tossing 12.1 innings with 18 strikeouts while allowing just five hits and two walks for a 0.57 WHIP and .116 opponent average in that span.

Swain has dominated as the Mighty Mussels' closer this season, recording seven saves in 14 appearances and allowing just a lone earned run across 21.0 innings. The 2019 23rd-round pick out of Georgia Gwinnett owns a 31:5 K:BB ratio and has given up just four hits - all singles - for a .062 opponent average and a 0.43 WHIP.

