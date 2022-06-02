South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2022 season. Included in this next stretch of home games is Teacher Appreciation Night, where the South Bend Cubs recognize all the great educators and school administrators in Michiana. As part of the celebration, teachers and administrators can claim 2 free tickets to attend the game on Wednesday, June 8.

Teachers and administrators must claim their tickets by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and presenting their school identification card. Picking tickets up in advance is encouraged.

Also in this homestand is All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Night happening on Thursday, June 9, honoring the women who played for the South Bend Blue Socks. Plus, a South Bend Cubs logo baseball giveaway scheduled for Sunday, June 12!

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, June 7, vs Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $13 in advance. Ticket packages purchased on game day are $14.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, June 8, vs Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Teacher Appreciation Night: The South Bend Cubs will recognize all the great educators in Michiana with 2 free tickets to the game. Teachers and administrators must claim their tickets by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and presenting their school identification card.

Post-game fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Thursday, June 9, vs Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Night: A special celebration of the women who played baseball for South Bend Blue Socks.

Friday, June 10, vs Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, June 11, vs Cedar Rapids Kernels, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky fans will have the opportunity to spin a prize wheel that will land on one of six amazing prizes, including a PS5, Xbox One, 50" TV, or iPad. Fans ages 18 and older are eligible to register and must be present at the game to win.

Sunday, June 12, vs Cedar Rapids Kernels, 2:05 p.m.

Gates open at noon.

Sunday FUNday: Fans can meet South Bend Cubs players during a pre-game autograph session from 12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. and play catch on the field from 12:45 p.m. - 1:10 p.m.

First 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs logo baseball.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

